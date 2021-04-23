Why Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s traded shares stood at 2,328,802 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $111.34, to imply a decline of -8.9% or -$10.88 in intraday trading. The QDEL share’s 52-week high remains $306.72, putting it -175.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +4.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $106. The company has a valuation of $4.65 Billion, with an average of 663.38 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 860.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Quidel Corporation (QDEL), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give QDEL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $5.11.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) trade information

After registering a -8.9% downside in the latest session, Quidel Corporation (QDEL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $128.4 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 12.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.15%, and -18.25% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -37.72%. Short interest in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) saw shorts transact 4.06 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $170.2, implying an increase of 52.87% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $95 and $341 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QDEL has been trading 206.27% off suggested target high and -14.68% from its likely low.

Quidel Corporation (QDEL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Quidel Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Quidel Corporation (QDEL) shares are -51.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 41.32% against 16.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 318.9% this quarter before jumping 238.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $465.7 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $564.63 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $174.65 Million and $189.79 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 166.6% before jumping 197.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 154.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 971.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.2% annually.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s Major holders

Quidel Corporation insiders hold 11.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.72% of the shares at 99.54% float percentage. In total, 545 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.26 Million shares (or 10.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $765.64 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.6 Million shares, or about 8.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $647.56 Million.

We also have Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Quidel Corporation (QDEL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund holds roughly 1,141,499 shares. This is just over 2.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $205.07 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.04 Million, or 2.44% of the shares, all valued at about $132.85 Million.