Why Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s traded shares stood at 69,117,800 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.54, to imply a decline of -0.55% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The NAKD share’s 52-week high remains $3.4, putting it -529.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.0661. The company has a valuation of $348.97 Million, with an average of 44.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 201.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NAKD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) trade information

After registering a -0.55% downside in the last session, Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.58 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 6.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.63%, and -35.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 183.33%. Short interest in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) saw shorts transact 39.66 Million shares and set a 0.2 days time to cover.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 58% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s Major holders

Naked Brand Group Limited insiders hold 21.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.27% of the shares at 0.34% float percentage. In total, 21 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 493.07 Thousand shares (or 0.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $94.67 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 153.76 Thousand shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $29.52 Thousand.