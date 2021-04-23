Why LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s traded shares stood at 2,636,754 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.12, to imply an increase of 1.36% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The LMFA share’s 52-week high remains $4.89, putting it -336.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.483. The company has a valuation of $28.32 Million, with an average of 943.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LMFA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

After registering a 1.36% upside in the latest session, LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.209 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 6.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.49%, and -29.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 68.48%. Short interest in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) saw shorts transact 812.44 Million shares and set a 187.2 days time to cover.

LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -52.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 49.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

LM Funding America, Inc. insiders hold 7.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.82% of the shares at 11.75% float percentage. In total, 14 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 96.78 Thousand shares (or 0.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $64.84 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 68.6 Thousand shares, or about 0.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $45.96 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 65,423 shares. This is just over 0.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $101.41 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 30.39 Thousand, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about $47.11 Thousand.