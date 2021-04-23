Why Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)’s traded shares stood at 4,867,186 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.78, to imply an increase of 34.64% or $4.06 in intraday trading. The CDAK share’s 52-week high remains $37.85, putting it -139.86% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.9. The company has a valuation of $347.07 Million, with an average of 155.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 150.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (CDAK), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CDAK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.09.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) trade information

After registering a 34.64% upside in the last session, Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (CDAK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.38 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 3.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.56%, and -11.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.15%. Short interest in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) saw shorts transact 627.65 Million shares and set a 4.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.67, implying an increase of 132.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31 and $45 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CDAK has been trading 185.17% off suggested target high and 96.45% from its likely low.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (CDAK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -31.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)’s Major holders

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. insiders hold 10.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.49% of the shares at 69.92% float percentage. In total, 68 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.82 Million shares (or 12.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $90.93 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Flagship Pioneering Inc. with 2.61 Million shares, or about 11.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $84.22 Million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (CDAK) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 530,402 shares. This is just over 2.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.59 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 153.5 Thousand, or 0.7% of the shares, all valued at about $3.67 Million.