Why Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s traded shares stood at 1,589,150 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $79.67, to imply an increase of 0.09% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The CHWY share’s 52-week high remains $120, putting it -50.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.81. The company has a valuation of $33.05 Billion, with an average of 9.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Chewy, Inc. (CHWY), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CHWY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

After registering a 0.09% upside in the latest session, Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $84.24 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 5.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.44%, and -6.05% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -11.48%. Short interest in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) saw shorts transact 13.11 Million shares and set a 3.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $102.54, implying an increase of 28.71% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $75 and $133 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CHWY has been trading 66.94% off suggested target high and -5.86% from its likely low.

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Chewy, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) shares are +16.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 88.89% against 4.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 66.7% this quarter before jumping 87.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 64.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Chewy, Inc. insiders hold 23.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.03% of the shares at 110.93% float percentage. In total, 603 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.77 Million shares (or 13.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.15 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 6.64 Million shares, or about 6.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $596.91 Million.

We also have Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund holds roughly 3,751,330 shares. This is just over 3.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $291.03 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2Million, or 2.04% of the shares, all valued at about $179.78 Million.