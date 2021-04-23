Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~23.26% year-to-date

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s traded shares stood at 3,319,392 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.57, to imply an increase of 2.9% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The WPRT share’s 52-week high remains $12.95, putting it -97.11% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.78. The company has a valuation of $963.7 Million, with an average of 2.28 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WPRT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) trade information

After registering a 2.9% upside in the last session, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.93- this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 5.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.79%, and -23.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.26%. Short interest in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) saw shorts transact 2.1 Million shares and set a 0.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.4, implying an increase of 119.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WPRT has been trading 265.3% off suggested target high and 21.77% from its likely low.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Westport Fuel Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) shares are +240.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -200% against 29.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 90.9% this quarter before falling -100% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $73.2 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $82.33 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $61.45 Million and $35.96 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.1% before jumping 128.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 260% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s Major holders

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. insiders hold 13.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.47% of the shares at 34.08% float percentage. In total, 124 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Pembroke Management, LTD. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.64 Million shares (or 4.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.05 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royce & Associates LP with 5.38 Million shares, or about 4.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $28.7 Million.

We also have Royce Opportunity Fund and Heartland Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Royce Opportunity Fund holds roughly 1,953,633 shares. This is just over 1.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.41 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1Million, or 0.75% of the shares, all valued at about $5.33 Million.