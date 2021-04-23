Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) up 52.36% from 52-Week Low; YTD rises 44.98% – Here’s What to Do Now

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s traded shares stood at 11,697,170 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $43.58, to imply an increase of 2.05% or $0.88 in intraday trading. The WFC share’s 52-week high remains $44.4, putting it -1.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.76. The company has a valuation of $182.84 Billion, with an average of 39.52 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 33.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WFC a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.89.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) trade information

After registering a 2.05% upside in the latest session, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $44.40 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 1.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.19%, and 14.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.98%. Short interest in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) saw shorts transact 50.56 Million shares and set a 1.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.22, implying an increase of 8.35% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $35 and $65 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WFC has been trading 49.15% off suggested target high and -19.69% from its likely low.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wells Fargo & Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) shares are +87.2% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 790.24% against 36.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 234.8% this quarter before jumping 131% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -1.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $17.69 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.98 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $17.84 Billion and $17.97 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -0.8% before jumping 0.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -36.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -89.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

WFC Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company has its next earnings report out on July 14, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wells Fargo & Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 0.94% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s Major holders

Wells Fargo & Company insiders hold 0.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.98% of the shares at 71.04% float percentage. In total, 2208 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 316.37 Million shares (or 7.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.55 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 283.86 Million shares, or about 6.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $8.57 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 111,000,000 shares. This is just over 2.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.34 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 87.37 Million, or 2.11% of the shares, all valued at about $2.64 Billion.