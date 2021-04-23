Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Have Surged 6.65% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s traded shares stood at 10,831,128 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.98, to imply an increase of 1.32% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The VIPS share’s 52-week high remains $46, putting it -53.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.16. The company has a valuation of $20.35 Billion, with an average of 43.52 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.88 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VIPS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.36.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

After registering a 1.32% upside in the last session, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $30.78 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 2.6% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.11%, and -33.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.65%. Short interest in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) saw shorts transact 31.84 Million shares and set a 2.29 days time to cover.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vipshop Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) shares are +58.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.62% against 5.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 71.4% this quarter before jumping 34.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $4.32 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.72 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.68 Billion and $3.6 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 60.9% before jumping 31% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 45% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.95% annually.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

Vipshop Holdings Limited insiders hold 7.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.9% of the shares at 64.94% float percentage. In total, 535 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 44.56 Million shares (or 7.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.25 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 20.64 Million shares, or about 3.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $580.32 Million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 5,716,683 shares. This is just over 0.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $156.75 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.6 Million, or 0.94% of the shares, all valued at about $153.52 Million.