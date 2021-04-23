Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Could Grow By 118.02% Or More

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s traded shares stood at 2,253,751 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.76, to imply a decline of -1.78% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The VLDR share’s 52-week high remains $32.5, putting it -136.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.11. The company has a valuation of $2.59 Billion, with an average of 4.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VLDR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) trade information

After registering a -1.78% downside in the last session, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.62 this Wednesday, Apr 21, jumping 5.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.48%, and 0.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.7%. Short interest in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) saw shorts transact 16.83 Million shares and set a 3.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.44, implying an increase of 41.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VLDR has been trading 118.02% off suggested target high and -5.52% from its likely low.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -101.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.