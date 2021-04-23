Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Surged 61.46% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s traded shares stood at 1,074,315 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.36, to imply an increase of 1.81% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The UA share’s 52-week high remains $20.31, putting it -4.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.37. The company has a valuation of $9.54 Billion, with an average of 2.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Under Armour, Inc. (UA), translating to a mean rating of 3.5. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give UA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 18 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 3 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) trade information

After registering a 1.81% upside in the latest session, Under Armour, Inc. (UA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.47 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 0.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.21%, and 4.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.24%. Short interest in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) saw shorts transact 29.55 Million shares and set a 7.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.86, implying an increase of 12.91% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UA has been trading 54.96% off suggested target high and -63.84% from its likely low.

Under Armour, Inc. (UA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 153.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.8% annually.