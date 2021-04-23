Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) up 23.97% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s traded shares stood at 2,067,097 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.1. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.5, to imply an increase of 6.38% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The TOPS share’s 52-week high remains $10, putting it -566.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.95. The company has a valuation of $59.75 Million, with an average of 1.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TOPS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10, implying an increase of 566.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TOPS has been trading 566.67% off suggested target high and 566.67% from its likely low.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -52.96% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 13.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

Top Ships Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.5% of the shares at 0.5% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 78.21 Thousand shares (or 0.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $94.63 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Squarepoint Ops LLC with 50.3 Thousand shares, or about 0.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $60.86 Thousand.