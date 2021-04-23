The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)’s traded shares stood at 999,442 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $337.79, to imply an increase of 2.1% or $6.94 in intraday trading. The GS share’s 52-week high remains $356.85, putting it -5.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $162.45. The company has a valuation of $116.88 Billion, with an average of 3.13 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $9.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) trade information

After registering a 2.1% upside in the latest session, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $344.4 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 1.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.25%, and 1.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.19%. Short interest in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) saw shorts transact 4.79 Million shares and set a 1.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $383.07, implying an increase of 13.4% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $300 and $497 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GS has been trading 47.13% off suggested target high and -11.19% from its likely low.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) shares are +59.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 81.53% against 13.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 1677.4% this quarter before falling -7.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $11.95 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.36 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.75 Billion and $10.78 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.5% before falling -3.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 17.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.8% annually.

GS Dividends

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 13 and July 19, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 5, with the share yield ticking at 1.51% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)’s Major holders

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. insiders hold 0.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.12% of the shares at 72.52% float percentage. In total, 1997 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 25.65 Million shares (or 7.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.76 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 21.08 Million shares, or about 6.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $5.56 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 9,700,076 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.56 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.9 Million, or 1.99% of the shares, all valued at about $1.82 Billion.