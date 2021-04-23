SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) Surged 56.36% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s traded shares stood at 4,496,507 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.66, to imply an increase of 1.02% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The SPWR share’s 52-week high remains $57.52, putting it -107.95% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.67. The company has a valuation of $4.77 Billion, with an average of 4.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for SunPower Corporation (SPWR), translating to a mean rating of 3.1. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give SPWR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

After registering a 1.02% upside in the last session, SunPower Corporation (SPWR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $28.98 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 4.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.61%, and -19.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.88%. Short interest in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) saw shorts transact 17.24 Million shares and set a 2.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.23, implying an increase of 5.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $49 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPWR has been trading 77.15% off suggested target high and -53% from its likely low.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SunPower Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SunPower Corporation (SPWR) shares are +56.36% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -657.14% against 24.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 100% this quarter before jumping 150% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $307.79 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $340.2 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $454.38 Million and $352.91 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -32.3% before falling -3.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 136.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

SunPower Corporation insiders hold 54.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.84% of the shares at 104.11% float percentage. In total, 368 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.67 Million shares (or 5.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $248Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 6.71 Million shares, or about 3.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $171.98 Million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SunPower Corporation (SPWR) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 3,120,000 shares. This is just over 1.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $168.51 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.04 Million, or 1.77% of the shares, all valued at about $101.72 Million.