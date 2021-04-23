Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Could Grow By 73.03% Or More

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s traded shares stood at 1,930,269 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.3, to imply an increase of 4.44% or $1.67 in intraday trading. The NOVA share’s 52-week high remains $57.7, putting it -46.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.95. The company has a valuation of $4.53 Billion, with an average of 2.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NOVA a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

After registering a 4.44% upside in the last session, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $40.61 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 3.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.15%, and 6.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.92%. Short interest in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) saw shorts transact 6.14 Million shares and set a 2.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $57.5, implying an increase of 46.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50 and $68 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NOVA has been trading 73.03% off suggested target high and 27.23% from its likely low.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sunnova Energy International Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) shares are +27.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -57.84% against 24.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 78.8% this quarter before jumping 67.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 30.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

Sunnova Energy International Inc. insiders hold 6.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.65% of the shares at 101.8% float percentage. In total, 330 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ECP ControlCo, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16.91 Million shares (or 15.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $763.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 9.58 Million shares, or about 8.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $432.4 Million.

We also have iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 3,274,214 shares. This is just over 3.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $133.65 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.29 Million, or 2.11% of the shares, all valued at about $93.47 Million.