Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Could Grow By 28.18% Or More

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s traded shares stood at 1,173,145 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $191.14, to imply an increase of 4.21% or $7.72 in intraday trading. The SWKS share’s 52-week high remains $195.82, putting it -2.45% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $88.08. The company has a valuation of $31.91 Billion, with an average of 2.05 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SWKS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.35.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) trade information

After registering a 4.21% upside in the latest session, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $193.9 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 1.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.3%, and 8.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.5%. Short interest in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) saw shorts transact 3.73 Million shares and set a 1.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $204.52, implying an increase of 7% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $162 and $245 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SWKS has been trading 28.18% off suggested target high and -15.25% from its likely low.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Skyworks Solutions, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) shares are +20.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.54% against 26.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 75.4% this quarter before jumping 68% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 46.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $1.15 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 23 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.07 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $766.1 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 50.3%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -2.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.95% annually.

SWKS Dividends

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 29, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2, with the share yield ticking at 1.09% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.44%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s Major holders

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.82% of the shares at 79.07% float percentage. In total, 1337 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 17.91 Million shares (or 10.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.74 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 15.29 Million shares, or about 9.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.34 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4,691,503 shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $717.24 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.75 Million, or 2.27% of the shares, all valued at about $573.51 Million.