Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) down -22.8% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)’s traded shares stood at 1,460,569 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.37, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The EDTK share’s 52-week high remains $6.75, putting it -184.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +3.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.28. The company has a valuation of $28.44 Million, with an average of 228.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 510.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EDTK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) trade information

After registering a 0% downside in the last session, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.70- this Friday, Apr 16, jumping 12.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.9%, and -35.6% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -22.8%. Short interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) saw shorts transact 53.86 Million shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 15% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)’s Major holders

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited insiders hold 41.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.26% of the shares at 0.44% float percentage. In total, 4 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 14.23 Thousand shares (or 0.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43.7 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 11.31 Thousand shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $34.73 Thousand.

