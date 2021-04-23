Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Thursday – Up 56.44% From the Lows, What Happens Next

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)’s traded shares stood at 8,480,778 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.4. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $51.9, to imply an increase of 16.6% or $7.39 in intraday trading. The SKX share’s 52-week high remains $53.14, putting it -2.39% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.61. The company has a valuation of $8.06 Billion, with an average of 2.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SKX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) trade information

After registering a 16.6% upside in the latest session, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $53.14 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 2.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.85%, and 27.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.48%. Short interest in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) saw shorts transact 4.78 Million shares and set a 3.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52.91, implying an increase of 1.95% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $38 and $67 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SKX has been trading 29.09% off suggested target high and -26.78% from its likely low.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Skechers U.S.A., Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) shares are +30.3% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 203.13% against 17.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 168.2% this quarter before jumping 39.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $1.24 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.52 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $729.47 Million and $1.22 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 69.9% before jumping 24.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -18.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -76.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.98% annually.