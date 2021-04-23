Should You Expect A Quick Turnaround From The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) After 1.02% Incline From High?

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)’s traded shares stood at 533,529 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.43, to imply an increase of 1.48% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The WU share’s 52-week high remains $26.16, putting it 1.02% up since that peak but still an impressive +33.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.56. The company has a valuation of $10.68 Billion, with an average of 4.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for The Western Union Company (WU), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give WU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.45.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) trade information

After registering a 1.48% upside in the latest session, The Western Union Company (WU) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $26.51 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 0.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.05%, and 7.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.42%. Short interest in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) saw shorts transact 30.91 Million shares and set a 6.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.64, implying a decline of -2.99% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $20 and $32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WU has been trading 21.07% off suggested target high and -24.33% from its likely low.

The Western Union Company (WU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Western Union Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Western Union Company (WU) shares are +20.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.16% against 12.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 2.3% this quarter before jumping 22% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $1.2 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.25 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.19 Billion and $1.11 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.7% before jumping 12.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -27% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.25% annually.

WU Dividends

The Western Union Company has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 07, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Western Union Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.94, with the share yield ticking at 3.61% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.62%.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)’s Major holders

The Western Union Company insiders hold 0.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 110.06% of the shares at 110.63% float percentage. In total, 874 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 48.87 Million shares (or 11.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.07 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 47.79 Million shares, or about 11.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.05 Billion.

We also have American Mutual Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Western Union Company (WU) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, American Mutual Fund Inc holds roughly 14,144,698 shares. This is just over 3.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $348.81 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.63 Million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about $255.23 Million.