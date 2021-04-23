Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) After -47.57% Decline From High?

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s traded shares stood at 6,778,376 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $61.64, to imply a decline of -2.16% or -$1.36 in intraday trading. The TAL share’s 52-week high remains $90.96, putting it -47.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +23.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $47.15. The company has a valuation of $37.01 Billion, with an average of 10.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for TAL Education Group (TAL), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 34 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TAL a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 23 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

After registering a -2.16% downside in the last session, TAL Education Group (TAL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $66.00 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 6.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.84%, and -5.2% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.8%. Short interest in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) saw shorts transact 14.17 Million shares and set a 2.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $86.56, implying an increase of 40.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $66 and $105 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TAL has been trading 70.34% off suggested target high and 7.07% from its likely low.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TAL Education Group share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TAL Education Group (TAL) shares are -23.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1100% against 24.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -16.7% this quarter before jumping 150% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -27.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -130.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

TAL Education Group insiders hold 0.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.86% of the shares at 98.14% float percentage. In total, 654 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 58.8 Million shares (or 14.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.2 Billion.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 54.36 Million shares, or about 13.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.89 Billion.

We also have Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TAL Education Group (TAL) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Vanguard International Growth Fund holds roughly 17,039,382 shares. This is just over 4.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.19 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.29 Million, or 1.32% of the shares, all valued at about $406.69 Million.