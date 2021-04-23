Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) After -47.59% Decline From High?

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s traded shares stood at 4,336,850 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.26, to imply an increase of 2.55% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The PSFE share’s 52-week high remains $19.57, putting it -47.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +27.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.6. The company has a valuation of $9.36 Billion, with an average of 11.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) trade information

After registering a 2.55% upside in the last session, Paysafe Limited (PSFE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.99 this Friday, Apr 16, jumping 5.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.22%, and -17.89% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -12.19%. Short interest in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) saw shorts transact 4.06 Million shares and set a 0.5 days time to cover.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Major holders

Paysafe Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.67% of the shares at 36.67% float percentage. In total, 142 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Campbell Capital Management Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 317Thousand shares (or 0.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hennessy Advisors Inc with 59Thousand shares, or about 0.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $796.5 Thousand.

We also have ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and Hennessy Large Cap Financial Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Paysafe Limited (PSFE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF holds roughly 78,303 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.06 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 59Thousand, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about $796.5 Thousand.