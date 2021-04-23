Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) After -28.07% Decline From High?

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)’s traded shares stood at 3,469,246 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.02, to imply an increase of 1.01% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The BKR share’s 52-week high remains $25.64, putting it -28.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.13. The company has a valuation of $20.56 Billion, with an average of 9.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Baker Hughes Company (BKR), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BKR a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) trade information

After registering a 1.01% upside in the latest session, Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.51 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 2.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.2%, and -7.51% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -3.79%. Short interest in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) saw shorts transact 38.99 Million shares and set a 4.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.24, implying an increase of 31.07% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15 and $38 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BKR has been trading 89.81% off suggested target high and -25.07% from its likely low.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Baker Hughes Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Baker Hughes Company (BKR) shares are +45.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 22.03% against 28.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 400% this quarter before jumping 400% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -0.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $4.94 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.17 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.8 Billion and $5.05 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.9% before jumping 2.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -27.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 2300% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.25% annually.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Company has its next earnings report out between July 20 and July 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Baker Hughes Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 3.68% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)'s Major holders

Baker Hughes Company insiders hold 4.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.04% of the shares at 94.74% float percentage. In total, 779 institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Electric Company. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 349.44 Million shares (or 45.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.29 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 82.43 Million shares, or about 10.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.72 Billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Investment Company Of America as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Baker Hughes Company (BKR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 49,581,327 shares. This is just over 6.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.03 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 45.92 Million, or 5.99% of the shares, all valued at about $992.4 Million.