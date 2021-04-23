Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) After -0.56% Decline From High?

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)’s traded shares stood at 968,640 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $53.41, to imply an increase of 0.89% or $0.47 in intraday trading. The AFL share’s 52-week high remains $53.71, putting it -0.56% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.32. The company has a valuation of $37.1 Billion, with an average of 2.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.72 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Aflac Incorporated (AFL), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give AFL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.21.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) trade information

After registering a 0.89% upside in the latest session, Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $53.71 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 0.6% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.11%, and 7.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.06%. Short interest in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) saw shorts transact 10.29 Million shares and set a 2.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52.17, implying a decline of -2.32% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $46 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AFL has been trading 12.34% off suggested target high and -13.87% from its likely low.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $5.54 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.41 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.16 Billion and $5.41 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.3% before falling 0% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 50.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.12% annually.

AFL Dividends

Aflac Incorporated has its next earnings report out on April 28, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aflac Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 1.32, with the share yield ticking at 2.49% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.31%.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)’s Major holders

Aflac Incorporated insiders hold 8.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.93% of the shares at 67.99% float percentage. In total, 1360 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 59.89 Million shares (or 8.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.66 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. with 52.3 Million shares, or about 7.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.68 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aflac Incorporated (AFL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 18,791,499 shares. This is just over 2.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $835.66 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.09 Million, or 1.9% of the shares, all valued at about $582.14 Million.