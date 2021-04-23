Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) After -114.08% Decline From High?

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s traded shares stood at 1,296,718 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $68.62, to imply an increase of 1.58% or $1.07 in intraday trading. The AFRM share’s 52-week high remains $146.9, putting it -114.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +8.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $63.02. The company has a valuation of $17.66 Billion, with an average of 1.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AFRM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.29.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $111.78, implying an increase of 62.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $78 and $160 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AFRM has been trading 133.17% off suggested target high and 13.67% from its likely low.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 6.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -5.28% annually.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Affirm Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 3.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.1% of the shares at 40.46% float percentage. In total, 55 institutions holds shares in the company, led by California, University Of-Regents. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 58.36 Thousand shares (or 0.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.13 Million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 1,525,840 shares. This is just over 1.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $107.91 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 677.64 Thousand, or 0.52% of the shares, all valued at about $47.92 Million.