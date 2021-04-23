Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) Have Surged 76.14% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA)’s traded shares stood at 1,873,753 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.8. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.55, to imply a decline of -1.27% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The SNCA share’s 52-week high remains $2.67, putting it -72.26% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.5. The company has a valuation of $26.98 Million, with an average of 945.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.6 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (SNCA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SNCA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) trade information

After registering a -1.27% downside in the latest session, Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (SNCA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.699 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 8.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.51%, and -21.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 76.14%. Short interest in Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) saw shorts transact 1.41 Million shares and set a 0.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $520, implying an increase of 33448.39% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $520 and $520 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNCA has been trading 33448.39% off suggested target high and 33448.39% from its likely low.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (SNCA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $253Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3Million and $8Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip 0% before jumping 3062.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 54.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 69.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA)’s Major holders

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. insiders hold 0.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.61% of the shares at 13.72% float percentage. In total, 28 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 167.51 Thousand shares (or 0.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $147.41 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 123.56 Thousand shares, or about 0.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $108.73 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (SNCA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 117,971 shares. This is just over 0.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $158.08 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.28 Thousand, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about $7.28 Thousand.