Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Drops -371.52% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s traded shares stood at 10,626,043 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.25, to imply an increase of 4.83% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The RMO share’s 52-week high remains $38.9, putting it -371.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +5.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.8. The company has a valuation of $1.03 Billion, with an average of 12.08 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.42 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RMO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) trade information

After registering a 4.83% upside in the last session, Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.86- this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 6.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.96%, and -36.39% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -63.32%. Short interest in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) saw shorts transact 12.18 Million shares and set a 1.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.94, implying an increase of 68.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.7 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RMO has been trading 263.64% off suggested target high and -18.79% from its likely low.

Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -234.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.