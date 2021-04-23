REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Have Surged 130.08% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for REV Group, Inc. (REVG), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give REVG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.2.

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.87, implying a decline of -16.15% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9.2 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, REVG has been trading 9.34% off suggested target high and -54.27% from its likely low.

REV Group, Inc. (REVG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing REV Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. REV Group, Inc. (REVG) shares are +133.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 553.33% against 25.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 322.2% this quarter before jumping 180% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $636.19 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $640.74 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $546.31 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -28.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -175.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s Major holders

REV Group, Inc. insiders hold 3.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.99% of the shares at 99.6% float percentage. In total, 152 institutions holds shares in the company, led by AIP, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 33.77 Million shares (or 52.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $297.55 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pzena Investment Management, LLC with 4.53 Million shares, or about 7% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $39.93 Million.

We also have Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the REV Group, Inc. (REVG) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value holds roughly 1,024,291 shares. This is just over 1.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.58 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 719.12 Thousand, or 1.11% of the shares, all valued at about $6.34 Million.