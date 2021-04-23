Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s traded shares stood at 1,451,890 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $57.63, to imply a decline of -4.13% or -$2.48 in intraday trading. The REGI share’s 52-week high remains $117, putting it -103.02% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.6. The company has a valuation of $2.72 Billion, with an average of 1.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give REGI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.2.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) trade information

After registering a -4.13% downside in the last session, Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $65.97 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 12.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.03%, and -16.26% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -18.62%. Short interest in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) saw shorts transact 5.58 Million shares and set a 4.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $95.45, implying an increase of 65.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $79 and $115 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, REGI has been trading 99.55% off suggested target high and 37.08% from its likely low.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Renewable Energy Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) shares are -2.44% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.72% against 10.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -88.4% this quarter before jumping 5150% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $520.02 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $667.42 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $474.67 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -68% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.89% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s Major holders

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. insiders hold 3.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.34% of the shares at 99.33% float percentage. In total, 437 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.38 Million shares (or 16.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $522.39 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.28 Million shares, or about 7.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $232.41 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,419,727 shares. This is just over 5.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $159.8 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.41 Million, or 3.12% of the shares, all valued at about $92.99 Million.