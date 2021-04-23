Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) down -21.28% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s traded shares stood at 591,354 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.85, to imply an increase of 0.55% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The PBTS share’s 52-week high remains $9.65, putting it -421.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +5.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.75. The company has a valuation of $88.54 Million, with an average of 755.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PBTS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.
Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information
After registering a 0.55% upside in the latest session, Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.05 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 9.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.14%, and -50.4% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -21.28%. Short interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) saw shorts transact 55.83 Million shares and set a 54.2 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 278.38% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PBTS has been trading 278.38% off suggested target high and 278.38% from its likely low.
Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) estimates and forecasts
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -855.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.
Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders
Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. insiders hold 13.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.16% of the shares at 0.19% float percentage. In total, 5 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 26.2 Thousand shares (or 0.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $61.57 Thousand.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 3.99 Thousand shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $9.37 Thousand.
