Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) Stock Dropped -60.68% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)’s traded shares stood at 8,967,265 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.58, to imply an increase of 2.39% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The OCG share’s 52-week high remains $25.85, putting it -363.26% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.82. The company has a valuation of $110.39 Million, with an average of 1.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.79 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OCG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 246.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)’s Major holders

Oriental Culture Holding LTD insiders hold 30.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.44% of the shares at 27.86% float percentage. In total, 8 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 62.23 Thousand shares (or 0.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $304.94 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 20.82 Thousand shares, or about 0.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $102.03 Thousand.