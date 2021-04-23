OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Drops -51.88% From Highs, What Happens Next?

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s traded shares stood at 1,874,549 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.8. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.26, to imply a decline of -2.52% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The OPK share’s 52-week high remains $6.47, putting it -51.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $2.85 Billion, with an average of 3.78 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OPK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

After registering a -2.52% downside in the latest session, OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.52- this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 5.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.96%, and -8.49% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 7.72%. Short interest in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) saw shorts transact 81.56 Million shares and set a 11.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.25, implying an increase of 93.66% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.5 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OPK has been trading 134.74% off suggested target high and 52.58% from its likely low.

OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing OPKO Health, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) shares are -1.8% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 100% against 22.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 155.6% this quarter before falling -40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $498.46 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $453.32 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $211.47 Million and $245.6 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 135.7% before jumping 84.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 109% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12% annually.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s Major holders

OPKO Health, Inc. insiders hold 40.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.06% of the shares at 48.6% float percentage. In total, 321 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 37.63 Million shares (or 5.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $148.63 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 34.45 Million shares, or about 5.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $136.08 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 11,070,066 shares. This is just over 1.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.49 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.48 Million, or 1.56% of the shares, all valued at about $41.41 Million.