Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Drops -32.09% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s traded shares stood at 4,965,460 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.62, to imply an increase of 2.18% or $0.52 in intraday trading. The OXY share’s 52-week high remains $32.52, putting it -32.09% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.52. The company has a valuation of $23.18 Billion, with an average of 16.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.19 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give OXY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 18 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) trade information

After registering a 2.18% upside in the latest session, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $25.11 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 2.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.41%, and -7.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.42%. Short interest in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) saw shorts transact 24.98 Million shares and set a 1.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29, implying an increase of 17.79% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7 and $41 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OXY has been trading 66.53% off suggested target high and -71.57% from its likely low.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Occidental Petroleum Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) shares are +139.32% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -74.94% against 5.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.4% this quarter before jumping 84.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $4.83 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.16 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.45 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -25.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 72.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -5.15% annually.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation has its next earnings report out on May 10, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.17% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 6.83%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

Occidental Petroleum Corporation insiders hold 0.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.72% of the shares at 67.88% float percentage. In total, 962 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 120.22 Million shares (or 12.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.08 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 97.57 Million shares, or about 10.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.69 Billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 72,464,426 shares. This is just over 7.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.25 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26.14 Million, or 2.8% of the shares, all valued at about $452.51 Million.