Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s traded shares stood at 8,504,806 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.72, to imply a decline of -2.43% or -$0.54 in intraday trading. The SPCE share’s 52-week high remains $62.8, putting it -189.13% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.82. The company has a valuation of $5.27 Billion, with an average of 8.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SPCE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

After registering a -2.43% downside in the last session, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $24.05 this Friday, Apr 16, jumping 9.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.81%, and -32.63% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -8.47%. Short interest in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) saw shorts transact 24.09 Million shares and set a 1.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.2, implying an increase of 71.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPCE has been trading 130.2% off suggested target high and -7.92% from its likely low.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) shares are -5.69% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -16.8% against 24.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 10% this quarter before jumping 10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2038.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $330Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $750Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $238Million and $880Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 38.7% before falling -14.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -14.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 30.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.36% of the shares at 40.55% float percentage. In total, 366 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.26 Million shares (or 4.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $267.21 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.44 Million shares, or about 2.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $129.01 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,649,575 shares. This is just over 1.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $86.6 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.06 Million, or 1.29% of the shares, all valued at about $72.51 Million.