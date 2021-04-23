Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)’s traded shares stood at 1,010,695 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $189.36, to imply an increase of 1.92% or $3.56 in intraday trading. The TXN share’s 52-week high remains $192.54, putting it -1.68% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $105.3. The company has a valuation of $178.21 Billion, with an average of 4.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give TXN a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.58.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $191.16, implying an increase of 0.95% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $150 and $225 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TXN has been trading 18.82% off suggested target high and -20.79% from its likely low.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Texas Instruments Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) shares are +23.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 13.4% against 18.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.4% this quarter before jumping 13.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 25 analysts is $3.99 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 25 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.15 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.33 Billion and $3.24 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.9% before jumping 28.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 14% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

TXN Dividends

Texas Instruments Incorporated has its next earnings report out on April 27, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 4.08, with the share yield ticking at 2.2% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.43%.