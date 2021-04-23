Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 35 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TSM a Sell rating. 6 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 26 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $144.22, implying an increase of 22.44% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $85 and $200 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TSM has been trading 69.79% off suggested target high and -27.84% from its likely low.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) shares are +30.66% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 20.06% against 20.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.7% this quarter before jumping 12.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $13.06 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.28 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.38 Billion and $12.14 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.7% before jumping 17.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.9% annually.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.95% of the shares at 18.95% float percentage. In total, 1760 institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 48.29 Million shares (or 0.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.27 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sanders Capital, Llc with 44.06 Million shares, or about 0.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $4.8 Billion.

We also have American Balanced Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, American Balanced Fund holds roughly 29,760,100 shares. This is just over 0.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.52 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.51 Million, or 0.38% of the shares, all valued at about $2.37 Billion.