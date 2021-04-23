Now Is The Time To Build A Position In PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s traded shares stood at 1,905,204 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.59, to imply a decline of -3.08% or -$0.4 in intraday trading. The PBF share’s 52-week high remains $18.78, putting it -49.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.06. The company has a valuation of $1.51 Billion, with an average of 2.37 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF), translating to a mean rating of 3.3. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give PBF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$2.56.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) trade information

After registering a -3.08% downside in the last session, PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.60 this Friday, Apr 16, jumping 13.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.2%, and -12.26% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 77.32%. Short interest in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) saw shorts transact 10.52 Million shares and set a 1.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.87, implying an increase of 10.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PBF has been trading 58.86% off suggested target high and -68.23% from its likely low.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PBF Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) shares are +124.02% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -62.56% against 28.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -115.1% this quarter before jumping 61.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 46.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $4.7 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.42 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.28 Billion and $2.52 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -11% before jumping 115.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -55.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -544.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.79% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s Major holders

PBF Energy Inc. insiders hold 20.9% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.76% of the shares at 97.04% float percentage. In total, 275 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16.95 Million shares (or 14.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $120.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.44 Million shares, or about 8.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $74.11 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 6,411,296 shares. This is just over 5.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $90.72 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.92 Million, or 4.93% of the shares, all valued at about $83.84 Million.