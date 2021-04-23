Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s traded shares stood at 1,352,510 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.72, to imply a decline of -0.51% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The CD share’s 52-week high remains $27.47, putting it -100.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +4.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.12. The company has a valuation of $4.93 Billion, with an average of 1.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 979.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

After registering a -0.51% downside in the last session, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.07 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 8.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.16%, and -21.82% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -42.74%. Short interest in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) saw shorts transact 5.4 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -62.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Chindata Group Holdings Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.83% of the shares at 32.83% float percentage. In total, 73 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.11 Million shares (or 7.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $290.11 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 7.22 Million shares, or about 4.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $172.88 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 3,693,029 shares. This is just over 2.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $88.48 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.22 Million, or 1.29% of the shares, all valued at about $36.89 Million.