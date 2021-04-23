Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AXTA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.44, implying an increase of 6.13% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $31 and $41 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AXTA has been trading 26.35% off suggested target high and -4.47% from its likely low.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -51.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.5% annually.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)’s Major holders

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. insiders hold 0.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.37% of the shares at 103.59% float percentage. In total, 519 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 23.42 Million shares (or 10.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $668.64 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 20.07 Million shares, or about 8.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $573.14 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5,945,742 shares. This is just over 2.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $169.75 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.03 Million, or 2.16% of the shares, all valued at about $143.47 Million.