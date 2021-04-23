NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) up 93.35% from 52-Week Low; YTD falls -18.81% – Here’s What to Do Now

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s traded shares stood at 116,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.57, to imply an increase of 1.72% or $0.67 in intraday trading. The NIO share’s 52-week high remains $66.99, putting it -69.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +93.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.63. The company has a valuation of $64.84 Billion, with an average of 100.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 107.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for NIO Inc. (NIO), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NIO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

After registering a 1.72% upside in the last session, NIO Inc. (NIO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $40.45 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 2.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.96%, and -7.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.81%. Short interest in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) saw shorts transact 65.41 Million shares and set a 0.61 days time to cover.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NIO Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NIO Inc. (NIO) shares are +41.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -43.94% against 27.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 36% this quarter before jumping 33.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 107% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.02 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.21 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $195.81 Million and $550.47 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 422.7% before jumping 119.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 57.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.15% annually.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

NIO Inc. insiders hold 0.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.43% of the shares at 36.62% float percentage. In total, 808 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 107.91 Million shares (or 7.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.26 Billion.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 61.5 Million shares, or about 4.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3Billion.

We also have Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NIO Inc. (NIO) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Vanguard International Growth Fund holds roughly 31,223,162 shares. This is just over 2.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.58 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.07 Million, or 1.11% of the shares, all valued at about $858.74 Million.