New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s traded shares stood at 1,098,025 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.56, to imply an increase of 2.24% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The NYMT share’s 52-week high remains $4.78, putting it -4.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.51. The company has a valuation of $1.73 Billion, with an average of 2.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NYMT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) trade information

After registering a 2.24% upside in the latest session, New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.58- this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 0.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.9%, and 1.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.85%. Short interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) saw shorts transact 8.78 Million shares and set a 2.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.61, implying an increase of 1.1% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NYMT has been trading 9.65% off suggested target high and -12.28% from its likely low.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) shares are +69.26% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 107% this quarter before falling -53.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -28% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -238.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.59% annually.

NYMT Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 06, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 8.97% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 15.42%.