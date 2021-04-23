NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s traded shares stood at 1,210,704 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $72.72, to imply an increase of 0.54% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The NSTG share’s 52-week high remains $86.42, putting it -18.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.83. The company has a valuation of $3.24 Billion, with an average of 652.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 685.95 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NSTG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.54.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) trade information

After registering a 0.54% upside in the last session, NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $75.93 this Friday, Apr 16, jumping 4.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.95%, and 2.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.73%. Short interest in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) saw shorts transact 4.41 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $77.67, implying an increase of 6.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $70 and $85 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NSTG has been trading 16.89% off suggested target high and -3.74% from its likely low.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NanoString Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) shares are +89.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -20.57% against 16.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 48.1% this quarter before jumping 23.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $30.51 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $34.55 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $26.61 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -3.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -139.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s Major holders

NanoString Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 0.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 110.68% of the shares at 111.47% float percentage. In total, 282 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.68 Million shares (or 14.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $446.74 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.45 Million shares, or about 9.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $297.67 Million.

We also have Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds roughly 1,966,945 shares. This is just over 4.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $137.75 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.93 Million, or 4.32% of the shares, all valued at about $126.63 Million.