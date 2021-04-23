Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Have Dipped -27.99% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s traded shares stood at 2,097,012 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.88, to imply a decline of -1.05% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The NNOX share’s 52-week high remains $94.81, putting it -188.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +38.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.25. The company has a valuation of $1.57 Billion, with an average of 1.02 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NNOX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

After registering a -1.05% downside in the last session, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $35.16 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 6.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.86%, and -30.21% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -27.99%. Short interest in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) saw shorts transact 2.25 Million shares and set a 1.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $58.33, implying an increase of 77.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $52 and $67 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NNOX has been trading 103.77% off suggested target high and 58.15% from its likely low.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -141.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. insiders hold 28.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.69% of the shares at 14.84% float percentage. In total, 90 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Credit Suisse Ag/. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 462.02 Thousand shares (or 0.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.1 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with 239.14 Thousand shares, or about 0.5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $10.92 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF holds roughly 94,053 shares. This is just over 0.2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.9 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 62.82 Thousand, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about $2.6 Million.