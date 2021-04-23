Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Have Dipped -12% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s traded shares stood at 1,019,817 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.54, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The GRIL share’s 52-week high remains $3.84, putting it -149.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +14.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.31. The company has a valuation of $21.29 Million, with an average of 664.98 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 715.91 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GRIL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

After registering a 0% downside in the last session, Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.799 this Friday, Apr 16, jumping 14.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.23%, and -31.25% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -12%. Short interest in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) saw shorts transact 147.03 Million shares and set a 0.21 days time to cover.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Muscle Maker, Inc. insiders hold 29.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.3% of the shares at 8.89% float percentage. In total, 12 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 487.57 Thousand shares (or 3.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $853.25 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 162.49 Thousand shares, or about 1.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $284.36 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 487,573 shares. This is just over 3.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $853.25 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 162.49 Thousand, or 1.18% of the shares, all valued at about $370.48 Thousand.