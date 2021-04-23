MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for MetLife, Inc. (MET), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MET a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.53.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $66.46, implying an increase of 5.79% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $55 and $72 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MET has been trading 14.61% off suggested target high and -12.45% from its likely low.

MetLife, Inc. (MET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MetLife, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MetLife, Inc. (MET) shares are +57.35% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.27% against 11.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -3.2% this quarter before jumping 84.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -2.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $15.97 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.64 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.54 Billion and $15.08 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.8% before jumping 3.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -6.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.5% annually.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Major holders

MetLife, Inc. insiders hold 15.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.54% of the shares at 91.64% float percentage. In total, 1410 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 66.22 Million shares (or 7.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.11 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 64.21 Million shares, or about 7.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.01 Billion.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MetLife, Inc. (MET) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 41,830,300 shares. This is just over 4.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.96 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19Million, or 2.15% of the shares, all valued at about $891.85 Million.