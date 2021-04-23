Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Could Grow By 32.87% Or More

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Magna International Inc. (MGA), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MGA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.58.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $103.83, implying an increase of 6.12% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $85 and $130 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MGA has been trading 32.87% off suggested target high and -13.12% from its likely low.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Magna International Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Magna International Inc. (MGA) shares are +75.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 85.57% against 30.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 83.7% this quarter before jumping 201.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $9.52 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.93 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.66 Billion and $4.14 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.9% before jumping 139.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -11.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -54.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.36% annually.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)’s Major holders

Magna International Inc. insiders hold 0.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.87% of the shares at 70.31% float percentage. In total, 758 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 17.86 Million shares (or 5.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.26 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royal Bank of Canada with 12.55 Million shares, or about 4.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $888.55 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard/Windsor II as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Magna International Inc. (MGA) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 3,738,321 shares. This is just over 1.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $262.62 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.25 Million, or 1.08% of the shares, all valued at about $228.39 Million.