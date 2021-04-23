Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) up 31.02% from 52-Week Low; YTD rises 21.25% – Here’s What to Do Now

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s traded shares stood at 7,358,654 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.6, to imply an increase of 1.47% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The KMI share’s 52-week high remains $17.97, putting it -8.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.45. The company has a valuation of $38.72 Billion, with an average of 14.35 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.33 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give KMI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 16 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.21.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) trade information

After registering a 1.47% upside in the latest session, Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.84 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 1.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.21%, and 5.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.25%. Short interest in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) saw shorts transact 29.09 Million shares and set a 1.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.34, implying an increase of 4.46% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KMI has been trading 32.53% off suggested target high and -15.66% from its likely low.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kinder Morgan, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) shares are +29.02% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.41% against 14.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.5% this quarter before jumping 4.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -14.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -95.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.14% annually.

KMI Dividends

Kinder Morgan, Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 20 and July 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.08, with the share yield ticking at 6.6% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.52%.