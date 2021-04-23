Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Dipped -1.67% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s traded shares stood at 2,167,034 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.66, to imply an increase of 0.39% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The KALA share’s 52-week high remains $14.68, putting it -91.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +21.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6. The company has a valuation of $471.49 Million, with an average of 3.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KALA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) trade information

After registering a 0.39% upside in the last session, Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.88- this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 2.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.66%, and -5.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.98%. Short interest in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) saw shorts transact 11.72 Million shares and set a 4.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.71, implying an increase of 170.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $49 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KALA has been trading 539.69% off suggested target high and 30.55% from its likely low.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) shares are -1.67% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.54% against 8.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -25.9% this quarter before falling -11.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 439.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $4.18 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.61 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.07 Million and $730Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 290.3% before jumping 668.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -22.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 27.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s Major holders

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 1.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.99% of the shares at 71.75% float percentage. In total, 173 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.87 Million shares (or 17.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $73.73 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 5.47 Million shares, or about 8.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $37.05 Million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds roughly 3,450,000 shares. This is just over 5.6% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.39 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.03 Million, or 1.68% of the shares, all valued at about $7.01 Million.