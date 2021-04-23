JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~17.78% year-to-date

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give JPM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $165.09, implying an increase of 10.27% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $110 and $190 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JPM has been trading 26.9% off suggested target high and -26.53% from its likely low.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing JPMorgan Chase & Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) shares are +46.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 47.86% against 36.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 120.3% this quarter before falling -2.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -1.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $29.93 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $29.26 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $30.29 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -1.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -17.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.28% annually.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s Major holders

JPMorgan Chase & Co. insiders hold 0.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.25% of the shares at 73.9% float percentage. In total, 3864 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 243.41 Million shares (or 8.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.93 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 192.57 Million shares, or about 6.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $24.47 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 85,909,556 shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.92 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 61.07 Million, or 2.01% of the shares, all valued at about $7.76 Billion.