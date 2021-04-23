International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM): Can A Stock Be Up 1.381% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)’s traded shares stood at 2,505,188 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.2. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $143.18, to imply an increase of 1.34% or $1.9 in intraday trading. The IBM share’s 52-week high remains $143.61, putting it -0.3% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $105.92. The company has a valuation of $127.88 Billion, with an average of 4.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.72 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give IBM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.28.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) trade information

After registering a 1.34% upside in the latest session, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $144.7 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 1.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.24%, and 9.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.81%. Short interest in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) saw shorts transact 27.01 Million shares and set a 4.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $141.77, implying a decline of -0.98% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $115 and $165 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IBM has been trading 15.24% off suggested target high and -19.68% from its likely low.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing International Business Machines Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) shares are +20.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.49% against 4.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.6% this quarter before jumping 0.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $18.29 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.64 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $17.72 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -14.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -41.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.76% annually.

IBM Dividends

International Business Machines Corporation has its next earnings report out on July 19, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. International Business Machines Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 6.52, with the share yield ticking at 4.54% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.36%.