Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Jumped 9.1% Over A Month – No Room To Run?

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s traded shares stood at 1,050,312 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $74.6, to imply an increase of 7.14% or $4.97 in intraday trading. The NTLA share’s 52-week high remains $92, putting it -23.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.76. The company has a valuation of $5.05 Billion, with an average of 1.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.72 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NTLA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.67.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) trade information

After registering a 7.14% upside in the last session, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $76.62 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 2.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.23%, and 9.1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.13%. Short interest in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) saw shorts transact 8.52 Million shares and set a 4.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $74.43, implying a decline of -0.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $111 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NTLA has been trading 48.79% off suggested target high and -70.51% from its likely low.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) shares are +206.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.75% against 8.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -6.3% this quarter before falling -14.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -35.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -46.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -13.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s Major holders

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 9.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.88% of the shares at 91.32% float percentage. In total, 350 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.19 Million shares (or 16.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $608.83 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.13 Million shares, or about 7.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $279.14 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 5,652,634 shares. This is just over 8.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $453.65 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.83 Million, or 2.71% of the shares, all valued at about $147.03 Million.