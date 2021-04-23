iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s traded shares stood at 1,042,532 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.27, to imply an increase of 0.61% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The ICLK share’s 52-week high remains $19.1, putting it -43.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.14. The company has a valuation of $1.22 Billion, with an average of 603.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ICLK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) trade information

After registering a 0.61% upside in the last session, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.47 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 1.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.55%, and -0.6% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.39%. Short interest in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) saw shorts transact 933.31 Million shares and set a 491.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.1, implying an increase of 51.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.7 and $24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ICLK has been trading 80.86% off suggested target high and 10.78% from its likely low.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) shares are +56.67% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -100% this quarter before falling -66.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $61.34 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $74.34 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $49.03 Million and $58.11 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.1% before jumping 27.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 18% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s Major holders

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.53% of the shares at 32.53% float percentage. In total, 79 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FIL LTD. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.19 Million shares (or 6.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 4.98 Million shares, or about 6.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $42.55 Million.

We also have MFS International New Discovery Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, MFS International New Discovery Fund holds roughly 692,052 shares. This is just over 0.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.91 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 578.48 Thousand, or 0.7% of the shares, all valued at about $6.81 Million.